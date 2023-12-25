Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after buying an additional 3,443,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,662,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $188.06 and a 1-year high of $238.69.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

