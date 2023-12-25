Baskin Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $408.38. The company had a trading volume of 34,314,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,740,969. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $410.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $380.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.8083 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

