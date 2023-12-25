Ellenbecker Investment Group Acquires 5,416 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $42,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.81. 764,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,066. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.42. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $215.30.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

