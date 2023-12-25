Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Nucor by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.06. 927,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,847. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

