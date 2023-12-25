Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $408.38. The company had a trading volume of 34,314,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,740,969. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $410.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $380.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

