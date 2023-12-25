ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.37 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $33.26 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 65.9% lower against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00166003 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00016069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008932 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000450 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000135 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002230 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

