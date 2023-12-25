Grin Price Tops $0.0519 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Grin has a total market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,557.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00166003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.68 or 0.00538792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008932 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.25 or 0.00397750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00049240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00116191 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000672 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

