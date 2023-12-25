120,088 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Bought by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 120,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,124,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,621,000. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after buying an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.59. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

