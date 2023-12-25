Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.25.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $463.13. The stock had a trading volume of 362,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,913. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $547.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

