U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:USB traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $43.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,899,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,460,942. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

