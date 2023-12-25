Howland Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 386,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,764,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,353,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,104,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,065,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,645,000. Finally, M. Kraus & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.36. 9,577,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,977,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

