Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.24. 3,492,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,193,516. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

