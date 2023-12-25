Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,026 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 41,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,800,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.07 and its 200-day moving average is $83.47.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.51.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

