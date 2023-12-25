20,712 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of RTX by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 520,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,461,000 after purchasing an additional 410,980 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

NYSE RTX opened at $83.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average is $84.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

