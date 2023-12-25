Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Bell Bank raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.23. 1,629,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,611. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

