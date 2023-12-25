Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 697 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Constellation Brands by 440.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,626,000 after purchasing an additional 194,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $294,820,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

STZ stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,520. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.