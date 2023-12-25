Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 170,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,868,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,363 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.71. 5,100,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.90.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.