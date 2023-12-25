SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Holdings Raised by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 10.1% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $66,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DIA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $373.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,330,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,292. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.43. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $314.97 and a 52-week high of $376.34.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

