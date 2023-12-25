Xcel Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $380.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $386.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $334.23 and a 200 day moving average of $331.78. The company has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

