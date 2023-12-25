Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 166.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sysco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY remained flat at $73.53 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,247,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,267. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.70. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.