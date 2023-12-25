GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 777,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,062,000 after buying an additional 21,654 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,653,000 after buying an additional 462,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.00. 1,611,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,379. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

