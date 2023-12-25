Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires New Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.89. 406,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,722. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.33. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $75.09 and a one year high of $94.35.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.