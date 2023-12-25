Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 16,300 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. reduced its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total value of $3,106,797.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,503,740.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total value of $3,106,797.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,503,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,337 shares of company stock worth $106,126,741. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.44.

MDB traded down $2.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $407.48. 831,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,651. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.35 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.65. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.59 and a 12-month high of $442.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

