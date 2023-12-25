Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys 134,000 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 69.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the period. GLOBALFOUNDRIES makes up approximately 1.1% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $18,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GFS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.34. 855,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,410. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.12 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.71.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Equities analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

