Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 36,300 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $697.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,490. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $720.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $640.32 and a 200 day moving average of $591.76. The company has a market capitalization of $143.00 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

