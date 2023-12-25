Rheos Capital Works Inc. Purchases 43,100 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.22% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $12,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INSP. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

INSP stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.42. The company had a trading volume of 320,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,094. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.29. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $330.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on INSP. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Inspire Medical Systems

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.