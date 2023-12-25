Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 62,400 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,400 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $20,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,327,125,000 after acquiring an additional 77,982,655 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,673,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,499,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,988,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,560,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,680,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $103.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,566,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,769,639. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $72.84 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $534.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.76%.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

