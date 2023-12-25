Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. PowerSchool makes up 1.4% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of PowerSchool worth $22,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWSC. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in PowerSchool by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in PowerSchool by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in PowerSchool by 322.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

PWSC traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 382,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,989. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.27 and a beta of 1.02. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity at PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $64,064.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,248.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $64,064.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,248.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $102,051.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 548,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,922,675.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,846 shares of company stock worth $3,885,205 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PWSC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet raised PowerSchool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

