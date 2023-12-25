Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 333,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 139,000 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 2.1% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $35,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Insiders own 42.80% of the company's stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,680,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,205,036. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.99 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $291.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

