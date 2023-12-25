Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 34,128 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.58. 1,282,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,062. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.64. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

