Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $32.74 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 2.0% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $32,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,387,785,000 after buying an additional 470,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,064,345,000 after buying an additional 274,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,568,118,000 after acquiring an additional 39,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,254,459,000 after acquiring an additional 167,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.85.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.81 on Monday, hitting $336.26. 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,169. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.45 and a 200-day moving average of $307.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $118.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

