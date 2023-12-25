Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 266,074 Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 76.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,074 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the first quarter worth $1,548,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the first quarter worth $100,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the first quarter worth $5,168,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the first quarter worth $26,555,000.

BOWL traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $12.82. 1,334,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.28. Bowlero Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $227.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.51 million. Bowlero had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 134.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bowlero from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Bowlero from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

