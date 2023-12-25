Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,556,949,000 after acquiring an additional 260,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Workday by 59.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Workday by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $969,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Workday by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $272.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,838. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $157.85 and a one year high of $279.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,135.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,126 shares of company stock valued at $35,530,277. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

