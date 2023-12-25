Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 6,000 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 49.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 11.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 718.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $33.32. The company had a trading volume of 838,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,475. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.36%.

GFL Environmental Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.