Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Bought by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.24% of Karooooo worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Karooooo by 14.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Karooooo by 108.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Karooooo by 430.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Karooooo by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Karooooo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Shares of KARO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.93. 10,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,766. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.20. Karooooo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

