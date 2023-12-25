Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $329,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.84 on Monday, reaching $846.72. 742,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,188. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $887.94. The company has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $818.13 and a 200 day moving average of $796.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,856. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. Bank of America increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.12.

View Our Latest Report on REGN

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.