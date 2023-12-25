Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 5,200 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 3.3% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Stock Performance

SPNS stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,537. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sapiens International Co. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $130.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sapiens International

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.