Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,116 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.6% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 40.0% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after buying an additional 215,522 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 361,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,057,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 65.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 826,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $98,190,000 after buying an additional 327,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.49. 4,659,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,171,448. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $144.40.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

