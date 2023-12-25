Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Acquires 131 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $96.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,964. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.08.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.