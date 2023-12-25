Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $108,341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after buying an additional 1,115,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,966. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.