Royal Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the quarter. VanEck Floating Rate ETF comprises about 1.3% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $10,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLTR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,973,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,681,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,232,000 after purchasing an additional 508,819 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,466,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,618,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,279,000 after purchasing an additional 405,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLTR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.26. 477,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,173. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

