Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.10. 1,754,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,837. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

