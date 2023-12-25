Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

