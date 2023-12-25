Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank lifted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.16. 2,226,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,111. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Recommended Stories

