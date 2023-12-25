Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $45.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,749. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.53. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

