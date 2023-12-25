Royal Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,711 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 207.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $4,226,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,267. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.14 and a 200-day moving average of $155.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,718 shares of company stock worth $2,472,931 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

