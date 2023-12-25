Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,469,932. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.41.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.2 %

BX traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,342,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.46. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $132.08.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

