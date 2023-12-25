Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,159 Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Copa during the second quarter worth about $2,159,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 455.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,709,000 after acquiring an additional 227,672 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copa during the first quarter worth about $1,851,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copa by 43.0% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Copa during the second quarter worth approximately $562,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CPA. StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.14.

Copa Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CPA traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.97. The stock had a trading volume of 131,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,760. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $78.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.02. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Copa’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Stories

