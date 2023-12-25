Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up 3.2% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,963. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at $380,629.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

