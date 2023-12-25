17,094 Shares in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $948,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $153,464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $21,151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $3,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

BFH stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $33.83. 679,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on BFH shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $843,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,527 shares in the company, valued at $11,047,485.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,000 shares of company stock worth $5,113,810. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

